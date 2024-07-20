CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $28.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVI opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $221,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 99,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

