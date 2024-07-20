Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) & Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) and Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Cybin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78% Cybin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cybin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Cybin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Cybin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Cybin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million 4.30 $271.96 million $2.27 6.50 Cybin $680,000.00 65.54 -$24.42 million ($0.24) -1.25

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Owl Capital Co. III, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Cybin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

