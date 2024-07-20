D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.12.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $177.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average is $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

