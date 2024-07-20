DA Davidson Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $84.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

SSNC opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 36,078 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 100,197 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 46,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.