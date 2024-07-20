DA Davidson Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

USB opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,570,000 after acquiring an additional 265,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

