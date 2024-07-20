David Michael Barrett Sells 12,385 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,636.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,016.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $25,807.50.

On Friday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,461.00.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,656.80.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,615.60.

Expensify Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.88 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

