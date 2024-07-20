David W. Heinzmann Sells 300 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $259.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.80. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.