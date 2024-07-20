Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQY opened at $14.22 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.6573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

