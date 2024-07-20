Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 1st.
NASDAQ QQQY opened at $14.22 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.6573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.
