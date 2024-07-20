Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWMY opened at $14.07 on Friday. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

Get Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

About Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF

The Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (IWMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. IWMY, an actively managed ETF, uses an options selling strategy to attempt to provide capped enhanced daily income to the value of the Russell 2000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.