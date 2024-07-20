Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st (NYSEARCA:JEPY)

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 1st.

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPY stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Get Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

About Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF

The Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF (JEPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide enhanced monthly income by placing bullish bets on the S&P 500 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek limited exposure to the performance of the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.