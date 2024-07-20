Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DLX opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,635.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 555.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 127.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

