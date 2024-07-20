Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.73.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.12. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.84 and a one year high of C$74.94. The company has a market cap of C$39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.31%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

