Desjardins Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $55.46.

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

