Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.89.

Five Below stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. Five Below has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

