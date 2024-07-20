Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Digi International worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 465,382 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Stock Performance

DGII stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $920.41 million, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.97 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DGII

Digi International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.