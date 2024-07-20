DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of DigitalBridge Group worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.01 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBRG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

