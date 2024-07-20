Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 187,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 653,996 shares.The stock last traded at $121.36 and had previously closed at $121.47.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
