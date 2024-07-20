Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $93.61

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.61, but opened at $96.55. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 246,444 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $271,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

