Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Shares Down 0.3%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.11. 24,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 7,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

About Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Travel and Vacation index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed travel and vacation companies. OOTO was launched on Jun 10, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

