Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Barclays

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

