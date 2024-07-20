Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Price Up 3.8% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were up 3.8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $146.97 and last traded at $146.85. Approximately 263,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,824,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.41.

The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

