Diversified Healthcare Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.15 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

