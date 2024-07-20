DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) versus PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Head to Head Survey

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA 18.94% 14.13% 1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and DNB Bank ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.58 billion 4.38 $2.79 billion N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA $17.13 billion N/A $3.74 billion $2.42 8.26

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; life, health, and accident insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; digital banking; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides overdraft facilities; leasing services; factoring, supply chain, and receivable purchase financing services; bank guarantee, secure trading, documentary collection, and letter of credit services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, equity and debt capital market, shares and securities, mutual funds and trading, and bonds and commodities; and private financing, as well as equity trading, foreign exchange, interest rates, and risk advisory services. In addition, the company offers treasury management, working capital, trade finance, auto lease and equipment financing, and corporate finance services, as well as act as an estate agents. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

