Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.89.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $404.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

