Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE DPZ opened at $404.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.02 and a 200-day moving average of $473.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
