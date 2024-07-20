Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $610.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.89.

NYSE DPZ opened at $404.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.02 and a 200 day moving average of $473.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

