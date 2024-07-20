Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.10 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.55%. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

