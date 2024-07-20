DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.59. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 3,550 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $595.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

