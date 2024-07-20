DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Head to Head Survey

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and DoubleVerify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $949.77 million 13.09 $37.51 million $0.09 124.35 DoubleVerify $572.54 million 6.01 $71.47 million $0.38 52.67

DoubleVerify has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sportradar Group. DoubleVerify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 DoubleVerify 1 5 15 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sportradar Group and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.99%. DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $33.89, indicating a potential upside of 69.35%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 2.90% 3.35% 1.53% DoubleVerify 11.25% 6.46% 5.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Sportradar Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention that provides actionable, and comprehensive data to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, the company provides DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, it offers software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

