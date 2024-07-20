Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $28.99

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $26.61. Doximity shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 389,858 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Doximity Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825 in the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 621.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

