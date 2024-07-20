Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

