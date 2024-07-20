Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.34. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DX. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

