Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dynex Capital Price Performance
Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.34. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Dynex Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
