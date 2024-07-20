Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $5.65 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $452.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Further Reading
