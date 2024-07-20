Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $5.65 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $452.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 68.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,480 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 382.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

