Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Up 2.7%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 5,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 497,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.74.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.