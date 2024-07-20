Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

