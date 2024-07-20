Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $157.89

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.89 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 156.48 ($2.03), with a volume of 1964819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.40 ($2.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The firm has a market cap of £599.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.13.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

