Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.48.

Shares of ELD opened at C$22.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.92. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$152,640.28. In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total transaction of C$251,733.52. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,292 shares of company stock worth $6,057,269. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

