Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several research firms have commented on EGO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th.
NYSE:EGO opened at $16.44 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
