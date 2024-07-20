Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 on September 25th

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $41.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $500.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.79.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

