Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Raised to $585.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELV. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.79.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $500.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.