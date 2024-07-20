Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $530.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $646.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.79.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $500.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $533.12 and a 200-day moving average of $514.75. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

