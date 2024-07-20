Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 521,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,642 shares.The stock last traded at $500.42 and had previously closed at $520.93.

The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 EPS.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.79.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.12 and its 200-day moving average is $514.75.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

