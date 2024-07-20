Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Valerie Morisset Sells 3,207 Shares of Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $22,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,774.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Valerie Morisset sold 42,377 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $297,062.77.

On Thursday, July 11th, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $355,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $39,500.46.

On Friday, July 5th, Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $87,134.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Eliem Therapeutics makes up 4.0% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

