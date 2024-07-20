Empowered Funds LLC Buys 778 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

