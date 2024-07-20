Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $102.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBFG

SB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.