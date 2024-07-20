Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

