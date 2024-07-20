Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 7.7%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 19,140,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 8,266,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47.

About Empyrean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.