Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,242,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,912,000 after buying an additional 117,209 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,804,000 after buying an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after buying an additional 334,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Enovis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Enovis’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

