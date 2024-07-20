Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
