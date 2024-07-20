Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $181.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

